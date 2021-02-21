SA laws are not 'biting' enough, says Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma, who recently violated a Constitutional Court order, has argued that SA laws are not strict enough and are partially to blame for a lack of social cohesion in the country.

Speaking during a virtual gathering on Sunday, Zuma said the country's laws took a “soft” stance, even against those who commit heinous crimes.

“For an example, today, if I commit a crime, if I kill a somebody in front of all of you, the laws of this country say you can't say this person is being arrested or charged because he's killed a person, it says we must say we suspect this man has killed this person. That's the softness of the law.

“Today, if I committed a crime, no matter how serious, I have a right to apply for bail,” he said.

He added: “I think our laws are not biting enough. They are not dealing with people enough. For example, people who were sentenced to life imprisonment, it is always known they will be out in 20 years.”

The former president was speaking during the ANC's virtual umrhabulo session, under the theme “Social cohesion and the national question”.