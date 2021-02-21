Prepare to pay more as new toll tariffs kick in on March 1

If you’re driving your car from Johannesburg to Durban, you can expect to pay R272 each way from March 1 when the new toll fees come into effect.

And if you're using the N1 from Johannesburg to Cape Town, you will spend R197 at the four toll gates, while if you're travelling from Pretoria to Polokwane it will cost you R184 at the four toll gates.

In a statement, the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that toll tariffs would increase by 5% on March 1, which the road agency said was in line with the consumer price index (CPI).

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula approved the 2021 toll tariffs as recommended by the roads agency, and they were gazetted on February 11.

“We use the inflation rate as a guide so that, the toll tariffs remain the same in real terms, meaning there is effectively no increase to the rate from when the initial toll tariff was implemented,” said Vusi Mona, Sanral’s general manager for communications.

Sanral said discounts offered at specific toll plazas for frequent users, as well as qualifying local users, would still apply.

“Application for discounts can be made at the various toll plaza offices nationwide. Through Sanral, the department of transport uses tolling selectively to implement major road infrastructure projects and ensure seamless mobility of vehicles on the national road network,” Sanral said in a statement.

The agency said that 13% of the country's 22,253km road network constituted toll roads.

TimesLIVE