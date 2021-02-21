KZN health dept denies claims that private doctors have been blocked from getting vaccinated

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomgugu Simelane has dismissed claims that the department blocked or turned away private sector general practitioners from being vaccinated, accusing some of “peddling untruths”.

This comes as some general practitioners were notified by a doctors' platform, Vaccines for Health Workers, on Saturday that their vaccinations, scheduled for Sunday, had been cancelled due to circumstances “out of our control”.

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, Simelane said the department had noted social media posts by “a number of general practitioners complaining that the department of health has stopped them from getting vaccinated and had to turn them away”.

“We are surprised that people who are held by society as esteemed as doctors, some of them would actually peddle untruths,” she said.

Simelane said the department had received 10,800 vaccines so far.

“The department of health at a national level indicated only on Friday that 30% of that has to go to the private sector, which means that the general practitioners who are in the catchment area are supposed to be the ones to be given 30% of the vaccines,” she said.

The catchment areas, Simelane said, included areas in and around the two current vaccine sites — Prince Mshiyani Hospital in Umlazi and the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Bellair.