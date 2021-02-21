Gang violence forces water tanker to leave northern areas
Residents of Timothy Valley in Ward 38 were forced to go hours without water after a water tanker had to pull out of the area because of gang violence on Saturday.
Ward 38 councillor Edward Harker said gang violence was leading to residents not receiving basic services as municipal workers were either robbed or caught in the crossfire, as on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.