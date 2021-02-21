News

Gang violence forces water tanker to leave northern areas

By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 February 2021

Residents of Timothy Valley in Ward 38 were forced to go hours without water after a water tanker had to pull out of the area because of gang violence on Saturday.

Ward 38 councillor Edward Harker said gang violence was leading to residents not receiving basic services as municipal workers were either robbed or caught in the crossfire, as on Saturday...

