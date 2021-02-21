Clean-up strategy provides school kit for volunteers

M1M organisation launches project to help struggling Windvogel settlement

PREMIUM

More than 30 children from an informal settlement adjacent to Windvogel in Port Elizabeth received school uniforms and stationery on Saturday.



However, it was not a mere act of charity. They had to work to benefit from the initiative by the organisation Move One Million (M1M)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.