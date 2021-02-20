Union and steel producer at war after three employees die in explosion

A war of words has erupted between ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over the death of three union members in an explosion at the steel producer's plant in Vanderbijlpark.

Amsa described a media statement by the union as not being helpful to anyone at this time, especially the grieving families and colleagues of the men who were buried under rubble on Wednesday.

Numsa’s Sedibeng regional secretary, Kabelo Ramokhathali, said employees voluntarily worked throughout the night to ensure the bodies were recovered.

“Had it not been for workers volunteering to remove the fallen rock, we would probably still be searching for them even now,” he said.

“There is no specialised rescue team, and this is a requirement for a company the size of Amsa which employs over 2,500 employees, excluding contractors.”

The union said the surviving buildings are structurally not sound and accused ArcelorMittal management of negligence.