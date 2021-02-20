Small-scale fishing rights in Western Cape set to be scrapped, says Creecy

Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy will ask the high court to scrap the process of awarding small-scale fishing rights in the Western Cape, her department said in a statement.

“Based on legal advice, the minister will seek the review of the entire process of those who originally applied for all Western Cape communities,” said environment, forestry and fisheries spokesperson Albi Modise.

Modise said numerous steps will be taken by the department to minimise the impact of the court application on fishing communities in the province.

These would include bringing the application as quickly as possible, prioritising the new verification process and conducting it as swiftly as possible.

“These steps are aimed at shortening the period of impact. Importantly, the court application will request to maintain the current dispensation of providing access to fishing by fishing communities.”

Modise said Creecy will ask the court to order that whatever form of access to fish communities and individual fishers have will remain in place until the new verification process is completed.

In addition, Modise said the department is exploring ways to improve this interim relief dispensation that will apply during the court application process to ensure better and more equitable access for fishing communities in the Western Cape.

Modise said the Creecy’s decision to approach the courts followed multiple complaints from community members about the fairness and accuracy of the process.