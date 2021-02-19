Tshegofatso Pule trial: Self-confessed killer says her ex-lover paid him to murder her

A former boyfriend of Tshegofatso Pule allegedly hired a man to murder her to hide her pregnancy from his wife, the South Gauteng High Court heard during a plea deal on Friday.

Pule, a 28-year-old Johannesburg-based beauty products representative, was eight months pregnant when she was killed in June last year. She was found with a stab wound in her chest and her bloodstained body hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort. Her unborn child was a daughter.

In his plea agreement read out by his lawyer, accused Muzikayise Malephane told the court her ex-lover had first offered him R7,000 to kill Pule, but he declined.

He said the man later offered him R20,000 but he still felt the amount was too little.

After an offer of R70,000 was made, Malephane said, he agreed to kill Pule.

Malephane said he had shot Pule and hung her.

He pleaded guilty on Friday morning after he and his legal team had entered into a plea agreement with the state.