Three dead after train accident in Perseverance

Three people died after a train collided with a vehicle in Perseverance on Friday morning.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that three people were declared dead at the scene.

Binqose said the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing at the Perseverance Railway Station.

He said the vehicle was dragged for 40m before the train came to a halt.

The vehicle tumbled during the ordeal until it eventually dislodged.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Police and emergency teams are still at the scene.

