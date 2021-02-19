News

Three dead after train accident in Perseverance

By Raahil Sain - 19 February 2021
Emergency workers respond to the accident scene in Perseverance on Friday morning
FATAL COLLISION: Emergency workers respond to the accident scene in Perseverance on Friday morning
Image: Werner Hills

Three people died after a train collided with a vehicle in Perseverance on Friday morning.

Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that three people were declared dead at the scene.

Binqose said the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing at the Perseverance Railway Station.

He said the vehicle was dragged for 40m before the train came to a halt.

The vehicle tumbled during the ordeal until it eventually dislodged.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Police and emergency teams are still at the scene.

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Most Read

X