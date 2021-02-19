Three dead after train accident in Perseverance
Three people died after a train collided with a vehicle in Perseverance on Friday morning.
Department of transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that three people were declared dead at the scene.
Binqose said the train collided with a vehicle at a level crossing at the Perseverance Railway Station.
He said the vehicle was dragged for 40m before the train came to a halt.
The vehicle tumbled during the ordeal until it eventually dislodged.
An inquest docket has been opened.
Police and emergency teams are still at the scene.
HeraldLIVE
