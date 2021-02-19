Six illegal firearms recovered, dozens arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay police confiscated six illegal firearms during various operations across the city this past week.
Along with the recovered firearms, a total of 34 arrests were made for attempted murder, robbery, assault and drug-related charges...
