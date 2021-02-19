Police seek help identifying murder victims

Nelson Mandela Bay police have requested the community’s assistance in identifying the victims in two murder cases dating back to 2016 and 2018.

The first victim is aged between 35 and 40 and her body was discovered 200m from the Motherwell police station on August 29 2016.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the woman had severe facial and head injuries, making photographs and facial compilation impossible for identification.

Various leads were followed up but with no positive results.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victim, or have information about the woman can contact Capt Kaya Makaula on 041-488-0005 or 071-687-1976.

In a separate incident a man’s body was found in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakele in November 2018. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, but his identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

Any information related to the man or any person who went missing in the area in late 2018, can be reported to Det-Sgt Nigel Wright on 082-921-2312.

Alternatively, any information about the above cases can be reported to the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE