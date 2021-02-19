NMB firms team up to produce low-cost masks
Two Nelson Mandela Bay companies, in an attempt to get more people to mask up, have acquired a fully-functional production facility that produces 2,500 masks a day at a fraction of the retail price.
Measurecut 2000 and the ROVD Group, both based in North End, teamed up with a goal to produce half a million surgical grade masks per month...
