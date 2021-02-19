LISTEN | East London businessman kidnapped in front of Butterworth staff

An East London businessman was allegedly kidnapped in Butterworth, where he runs a workshop, on Thursday afternoon.

Schalk van der Merwe, 32, was allegedly forced into the back of his white Audi A3 in full view of his staff at about 5pm.

Van der Merwe owns Kei Truck and Tractor.

His friend Basil Duvenage said Van der Merwe was allegedly kidnapped by six armed suspects in a Toyota Quantum.

“I'm sure one of them left in the Toyota Quantum and the other five in his car,” Duvenage said.

He said a car similar to his friend's was spotted around Butterworth after the incident.

“There were five guys in it, but the guy did not see my friend,” Duvenage said.