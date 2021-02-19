Kamesh woman beaten to death with gas bottle

A 27-year-old Kamesh man will undergo psychological evaluation after allegedly beating his mother to death with a gas bottle on Thursday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, the incident occurred at about 9pm and detectives are yet to determine a motive for the attack.

“Police attended to a complaint of assault at a house in the McCarthy informal settlement and found a woman with an open wound on her head.

“She was declared dead on the scene,” Swart said.

The deceased, 56, was allegedly repeatedly assaulted with the gas bottle.

Her son was arrested soon after the incident and taken to a nearby facility for “medical observation”.

He is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates’ Court soon and will face a charge of murder.

