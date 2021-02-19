Judgment delayed in trial of triple-murder accused

Triple-murder accused Neaven Demingo will have to wait a little longer to find out whether he has been found guilty of the crimes of which he has been accused.

The Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Thursday that the acting judge in the matter, Ivana Bands, would not hand down judgment as expected.

The case was accordingly postponed for two weeks.

Bands said she would be ready to deliver judgment on March 4.

Demingo, 21, has been charged with three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and two each of the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on April 30 2019, Demingo and another unknown man approached Austin Tembula, 21, Fernando Ashia, 27, and a third man, who is not being named for safety reasons, near an electric substation in Hibiscus Street, Bethelsdorp.

According to the state, Demingo and the other assailant pulled out firearms and started shooting at the three men.

After the victims fell to the ground, Demingo and his accomplice allegedly continued to shoot at them before fleeing.

Only one of the victims survived.

Less than three weeks later, on May 18 2019, Demingo and two other unknown men allegedly approached Jacques Roberts, 24, while he was walking along Velozia Drive, Bethelsdorp, and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

HeraldLIVE