IEB’s top-achieving matriculants in Eastern Cape
Best of the best
Two Eastern Cape pupils have been named among the country’s top achievers in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results.
Talia Aliber, of Kingswood College, in Makhanda, is on the national IEB commendable achievers list, while East London’s Merrifield Preparatory School and College pupil Sarah McCausland topped the outstanding achievers list...
