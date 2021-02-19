IEB’s top-achieving matriculants in Eastern Cape

Best of the best

PREMIUM

Two Eastern Cape pupils have been named among the country’s top achievers in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results.



Talia Aliber, of Kingswood College, in Makhanda, is on the national IEB commendable achievers list, while East London’s Merrifield Preparatory School and College pupil Sarah McCausland topped the outstanding achievers list...

