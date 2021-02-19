Dad finds e-hailing taxi driver son slumped at wheel after being shot in New Brighton

Family man gunned down

PREMIUM

A routine pickup for an e-hailing taxi driver ended in a brutal murder on Wednesday night — leaving a father distraught as he fought the realisation that the man crouching over his steering wheel, fatally shot and bleeding, was his son.



In that moment, all the hopes and dreams the close-knit family had carried for Garrison Snayers, an aspirant police officer and dedicated father to two young children, were crushed...

