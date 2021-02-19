News

Dad finds e-hailing taxi driver son slumped at wheel after being shot in New Brighton

Family man gunned down

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 19 February 2021

A routine pickup for an e-hailing taxi driver ended in a brutal murder on Wednesday night — leaving a father distraught as he fought the realisation that the man crouching over his steering wheel, fatally shot and bleeding, was his son.

In that moment, all the hopes and dreams the close-knit family had carried for Garrison Snayers, an aspirant police officer and dedicated father to two young children, were crushed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Most Read

X