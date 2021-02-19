News

Bayley does barking good job

By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 February 2021

It was extra treats and cuddles for K9 pup Bayley, who sniffed out his biggest drug bust in Makhanda on Wednesday.

Bayley had led a team of police officers to a consignment of drugs including Mandrax, Tik, and crack cocaine, all with a street value of about R300,000...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Most Read

X