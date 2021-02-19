Bayley does barking good job

It was extra treats and cuddles for K9 pup Bayley, who sniffed out his biggest drug bust in Makhanda on Wednesday.



Bayley had led a team of police officers to a consignment of drugs including Mandrax, Tik, and crack cocaine, all with a street value of about R300,000...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.