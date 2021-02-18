New minimum wage could backfire on farmworkers

Farmers warn steep increase could prompt mechanisation, retrenchment

The increase in the minimum wage announced by the government this week could result in job losses, farmers said on Wednesday.



Young commercial farmer Sinelizwi Fakade, who is also founder and chair of Ukhanyo Farmer Development, said the 16% increase could backfire and encourage mechanisation and the rationalisation of work teams, and prompt some mentor farmers to pull out of transformation programmes...

