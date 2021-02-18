Mooiplaas youth accused of murdering mother drops bail plea
A youth accused of killing his mother has abandoned his application for bail.
Azasiphe Ndzule, 21, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court in blue jeans and a red jacket on Wednesday, where his bail application was going to be heard. But when the state revealed it was ready to proceed, he said he was abandoning his request for bail...
