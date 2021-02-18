News

Mooiplaas youth accused of murdering mother drops bail plea

PREMIUM
By Bhongo Jacob - 18 February 2021

A youth accused of killing his mother has abandoned his application for bail.

Azasiphe Ndzule, 21, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court in blue jeans and a red jacket on Wednesday, where his bail application was going to be heard. But when the state revealed it was ready to proceed, he said he was abandoning his request for bail...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X