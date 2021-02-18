Mask wearing has increased for all groups, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs

South Africans have widely adopted face masks to counter the threat of Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing.

This is according to the latest National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (Nids-Cram)

Reported mask wearing has increased for all groups over time, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs, the survey shows.

In July/August, 74% of respondents reported mask wearing, increasing to 78% in November/December.