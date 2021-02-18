News

Mask wearing has increased for all groups, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs

But hand washing and social distancing are declining in SA, survey suggests

By TimesLIVE - 18 February 2021
South Africans have adopted face masks to counter Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing, according to a survey. Stock photo.
South Africans have adopted face masks to counter Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing, according to a survey. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Francisco Alberto Rodrguez Henn

South Africans have widely adopted face masks to counter the threat of Covid-19 but are slipping on social distancing and hand washing.

This is according to the latest National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (Nids-Cram)

Reported mask wearing has increased for all groups over time, irrespective of Covid-19 beliefs, the survey shows.

In July/August, 74% of respondents reported mask wearing, increasing to 78% in November/December.

Hand washing, however, decreased over the same period from 60% in July/August to 53% in November/December, and physical distancing also decreased.

In the latest survey, fewer respondents think they will get Covid-19 and more now believe they can avoid getting it.

The percentage of respondents who thought they “were likely to get Covid-19” decreased from 43% in July/August to 38% in November/December.

In contrast, the percentage of respondents who believed that one “can avoid getting Covid-19” increased from 82% in July/August to 84% in November/December.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X