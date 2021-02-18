'Leading from the front'- SA praises Ramaphosa for taking Covid-19 vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa was praised by many for leading by example as scores witnessed him receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Khayelitsha Hospital in Cape Town.

80,000 vaccines arrive at OR Tambo on Tuesday, and Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize joined health-care workers who received the first jabs on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa admitted that he was scared to get the injection, saying he was pleased that five health-care workers got jabbed before him. He described the occasion as a milestone for SA.

“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain.

“I was rather pleased that five people were vaccinated before me. They were health workers,” he said.

On Wednesday SA had 1,496,439 cumulative Covid-19 cases while the Western Cape had 275,099.