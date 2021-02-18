‘I’m not a gangster, just a basketball fan’
A suspected gangster facing a string of serious charges, said he admired basketball icon Michael Jordan and that was why he had the letters NBA (National Basketball Association) inked on his left arm — not because he was a member of the Honde Koppe gang.
The claim from murder accused Granwill Bailey, 24, amused those seated in the public gallery of the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...
