Foundation laments sad state of Cradock memorial

Call for public-private partnership to maintain garden of remembrance honouring activists

Uncut grass, corroding concrete and material pieces with names of the monument’s honourees scattered on the ground describe the eyesore that the Cradock Four Garden of Remembrance has become.



Saddened by the dilapidated site meant to honour the town’s four fallen heroes, the Fort Calata Foundation has lambasted the government for neglecting the memorial, despite more than R40m pumped into it...

