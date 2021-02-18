Ex Eastern Cape health boss faces disciplinary action over medical scooter tender

Former Eastern Cape health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe will face disciplinary action for his role in the controversial medical scooter tender.

This was announced by premier Oscar Mabuyane during a press conference on Thursday.

Mabuyane has already shown under-fire health MEC Sindiswa Gomba the door.

He said a report submitted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) highlighted “serious findings of misconduct” against both Gomba and Mbengashe.

“As part of their process, the SIU referred the letters concerning their findings about MEC Gomba and Dr Mbengashe to me ... for me to take action on the findings,” said Mabuyane.

While Gomba was fired, Mbengashe will be grilled for his role in the scooter deal saga.

“Dr Mbengashe will be subjected to a disciplinary action in line with the recommendations of the SIU where he will be given an opportunity to present his case, answer to the findings of the SIU regarding his actions on the procurement of the motorbikes by the department. We will wait for that process to conclude,” said Mabuyane.

DispatchLIVE