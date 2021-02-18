JUST IN | Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba fired

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has fired health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.

Mabuyane announced he had fired Gomba at a news conference on Thursday.

This was after she was released on R1,000 bail by the East London magistrate's court on earlier this month.

Gomba has been implicated in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption scandal.

Mabuyane said co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha would step in to act in the position.

"It is in the best interest for Gomba and the provincial government," Mabuyane said.

Gomba is no stranger to controversy. She was under fire after the provincial government pulled the plug on the contentious scooter ambulance tender last year and has had several embarrassing slips on live TV.

When called for comment Gomba said: "Has he even finished speaking yet."

HeraldLIVE