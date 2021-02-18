Another delay in sentencing Efata School convicted murder students
Four months after two hearing-impaired former Efata School for the Deaf and Blind students were convicted of killing their school deputy principal in July 2015, they have yet to be sentenced.
The sentencing of Luthando Silwana, 24, and Lunga Khimbili, 28, who were convicted for the murder of Nodumo Mdleleni-Mzimane and housebreaking, was again postponed in the Mthatha High Court on Wednesday owing to a pre-sentencing report that was not ready...
