Suspect arrested in connection with attack on Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane

By Iavan Pijoos - 17 February 2021
Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested at a house in Ennerdale in Gauteng.
Free State police have confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack on Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Ratselane.

The 39-year-old man was arrested by officers from the Free State and Soweto flying squads at a house in Ennerdale in Gauteng where he was allegedly hiding, said police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele.

Ratselane was stabbed multiple times last week.

Makhele said community members found her covered in blood at Dinaweng in Mangaung.

The man is expected to appear in court soon on an attempted murder charge.

