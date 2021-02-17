Pumba bids farewell to Temba, king of the jungle

Temba, the founding father of the white lion pride at Pumba Private Game Reserve near Makhanda, has died.



The 16-year-old patriarch, dubbed the king of the Pumba jungle, leaves behind a legacy of the first free-roaming pride of white and tawny-coloured lions in the world...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.