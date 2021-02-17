President Cyril Ramaphosa among first to get Covid-19 vaccine

“We have called on leaders in various sectors and parts of the country to lead by example and get inoculated publicly. We will therefore witness some premiers, MECs and leaders from civil society, religious formations and traditional leadership being vaccinated in all provinces,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued by the presidency.

“To demonstrate our confidence in this vaccine and help allay any fears that people may have, the minister of health and I will join the first health care workers to receive the vaccine in Khayelitsha.”

This is a developing story.