Mzansi weighs in on Khumbudzo Ntshavheni calling Malema 'an empty vessel' making the loudest noise
Social media has weighed in on acting minister in the presidency and small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni calling EFF leader Julius Malema “an empty vessel" making the loudest noise.
Ntshavheni also called out the firebrand leader for being a political flip-flopper, saying he must rejoin the ANC if he is so concerned about its internal affairs.
During a joint sitting of parliament on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address, Malema called Ramaphosa "incompetent" and "unreliable”.
He also called on the president to investigate claims that some members of the judiciary received bribes from the CR17 campaign donations, among other sources. He claimed the judges were under the payroll of the “white capital establishment”.
“The judiciary must know they are not above the constitution. They are judges, not gods,” said Malema.
Ntshavheni did not let Malema get away with spewing insults at the ANC.
“Mr Malema, you have never supported any of the ANC presidents. When it was president [Thabo] Mbeki he was not good enough. You went to [Jacob] Zuma. When it was president Zuma, you went to president Mbeki. Now it is president Ramaphosa, and you went back to Zuma.
Acting Minister in the Presidency @MizKhu - #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/YSvYTVoUWs— ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) February 16, 2021
“You said you’ll never support president Zuma but you’re the one who supported him. He is the former president of the ANC and of this country. We support him but the rule of law will apply with no fear, with no favour, even to you Malema,” she said, referring to Malema's recent “tea meeting” with the former president.
Twitter was immediately flooded with responses to Ntshavheni’s sentiments, with most agreeing with the minister.
Khumbudzo ntshavheni & I are so on the same page with malema being a empty vessel & hypocrite. So it's clear what the tea party was about. Malema must just shut the fuck up. All his ideologies are nothing but bad news for SA. The constitution is there for a reason, u can't step— JB 007 (@Joe_Bux_007) February 17, 2021
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni wiping the floor with Julius Malema.— Sduduzo Mncwabe (@shufflesdu) February 16, 2021
At one point she told Juju if he remains interested in ANC politics he should reconsider joining.#sonadebate
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was designated to deal with the CIC today 😂😂.— Sibabalo Mtonga (@SibabaloMtonga) February 16, 2021
I really had high hopes for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. But same old same old as her seniors in ANC— Bikinyana (@_OregoleleM) February 16, 2021
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also had some harsh words for @EFFSouthAfrica.— Jamie Mighti - independant analyst. (@MightiJamie) February 16, 2021
This was a stronger and more passionate delivery than Buti Manamela. #SONA2021 pic.twitter.com/eSKUKXgNBx
Who's this ANC lady that was dragging Julius in Sepedi?— Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) February 16, 2021
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Julius 🔥🔥🔥 #sonadebate pic.twitter.com/tr9U3PSJ7c— Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) February 16, 2021
I watched Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's comments about about Julius Malema. I think my lie detector is not working because I couldn't detect any lies🔎🔎🔎 😔#sonadebate— BlaquePharaoh (@blaquestoep) February 16, 2021
