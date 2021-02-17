News

Mzansi weighs in on Khumbudzo Ntshavheni calling Malema 'an empty vessel' making the loudest noise

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 17 February 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema was labelled a political flip-flopper during the state of the nation debate on Tuesday. File photo.
EFF leader Julius Malema was labelled a political flip-flopper during the state of the nation debate on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Social media has weighed in on acting minister in the presidency and small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni calling EFF leader Julius Malema “an empty vessel" making the loudest noise.

Ntshavheni also called out the firebrand leader for being a political flip-flopper, saying he must rejoin the ANC if he is so concerned about its internal affairs.

During a joint sitting of parliament on Tuesday to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address, Malema called Ramaphosa "incompetent" and "unreliable”.

He also called on the president to investigate claims that some members of the judiciary received bribes from the CR17 campaign donations, among other sources. He claimed the judges were under the payroll of the “white capital establishment”.

“The judiciary must know they are not above the constitution. They are judges, not gods,” said Malema.

Ntshavheni did not let Malema get away with spewing insults at the ANC.

“Mr Malema, you have never supported any of the ANC presidents. When it was president [Thabo] Mbeki he was not good enough. You went to [Jacob] Zuma. When it was president Zuma, you went to president Mbeki. Now it is president Ramaphosa, and you went back to Zuma.

“You said you’ll never support president Zuma but you’re the one who supported him. He is the former president of the ANC and of this country. We support him but the rule of law will apply with no fear, with no favour, even to you Malema,” she said, referring to Malema's recent “tea meeting” with the former president.

Twitter was immediately flooded with responses to Ntshavheni’s sentiments, with most agreeing with the minister.

