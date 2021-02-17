Ex-cop sentenced to life in prison for murdering police officer boyfriend

Former police constable Nosicelo Kamba was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday for the murder of her police officer boyfriend, Vuyo Matshishi.

Kamba, 32, and her co-accused, Lunga Mbondo, 34, were convicted in November for the July 1 2017 murder of 36-year-old Matshishi.

Matshishi’s badly burnt body was found near his burnt-out car on the side of the road near Peddie.

At the time of the murder, both Kamba and Matshishi were police constables stationed at Gelvandale police station.

Acting judge Hannelie Bakker imposed two life sentences on Mbondo for the murder of the policeman and that of police reservist Melikhaya Nqono.

On charges of defeating the ends of justice, Mbondo was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Both Kamba and Mbondo were also accused of the April 2016 murder of Nqono, while Kamba was further charged with attempted murder.

At the beginning of their trial, Mbondo pleaded guilty to all the charges against him, while Kamba plead not guilty.

She was eventually acquitted of Nqono’s murder but was convicted of attempting to murder Ndileka Booi, 31, whom she accused of having an affair with Matshishi.

Kamba was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice.

She was sentenced to five years in jail for the attempted murder of Booi, three of which were wholly suspended.

All sentences will run concurrently.

Defence attorney Hennie Bence brought an application for leave to appeal against all Kamba’s convictions.

Judgment in the application was expected to be delivered later on Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE