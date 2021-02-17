End of line for VW field hospital?

More than 300 contracted health-care workers could lose jobs

Hundreds of contract health-care workers could lose their jobs because the fate of the Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni Field Hospital — which offered a glimpse of hope in the fight against Covid-19 — is up in the air.



The contract between automotive giant Volkswagen SA (VWSA) and the Eastern Cape health department comes to an end on March 31...

