Bay steps up efforts to conquer water crisis

Mayor details interventions and awareness campaign as dams plunge to 17.55% of capacity

By Guy Rogers - 17 February 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has put the drought at front and centre of the Bay’s agenda.

Speaking at city hall on Tuesday, he announced a new “open approach” and a series of interventions and deadlines to manage water supply challenges.    ..

