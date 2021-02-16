News

SA unhealthiest country, says new global health report

By Guy Rogers - 16 February 2021

SA is the unhealthiest country in the world, according to a new report by global survey company Compare the Market.

The report hones in on 42 Organisation of Economic and Co-operative Development member and observer countries and measures various criteria including life expectancy, prevalence of smoking, alcohol consumption, adult obesity and vaccination rates...

