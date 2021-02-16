Police divers recover body 20m under water at Bloemfontein quarry

Divers from the Free State water wing recovered the body of a man 20 metres under the water at a quarry in Bloemfontein on Monday.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said the 31-year-old man and his father were fishing when he decided to go for a swim and later drowned.

Makhele said the incident happened at the quarry in Heidedal behind the Twin City Mall on Sunday.

He said the father reported the incident to the Heidedal police.

His body was recovered within two hours on Monday, he said.