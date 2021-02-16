News

Mom, daughter profess innocence despite damning police testimony

New twist in Bay freezer-murder case

Mom, daughter profess innocence despite damning police testimony

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 16 February 2021

Police attending to a domestic dispute at a house in Kabega Park had no idea that the bound and beaten body of Petrus Scholtz lay wrapped in cling wrap in a chest freezer just metres away.

The 70-year-old, semi-retired electrician had been brutally murdered the day before...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X