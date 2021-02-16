New twist in Bay freezer-murder case

Mom, daughter profess innocence despite damning police testimony

Police attending to a domestic dispute at a house in Kabega Park had no idea that the bound and beaten body of Petrus Scholtz lay wrapped in cling wrap in a chest freezer just metres away.



The 70-year-old, semi-retired electrician had been brutally murdered the day before...

