Malusi Gigaba rubbishes claim he submitted a statement to state capture inquiry implicating Jacob Zuma

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 16 February 2021
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has said he will appear before the state capture inquiry even if his legal fees cost him his home. File picture.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has disputed a claim he submitted a statement at the state capture inquiry implicating former president Jacob Zuma.

Gigaba set the record straight after one Twitter user said he had heard an affidavit by Gigaba implicating Zuma was submitted at the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The user questioned the former minister about this, and Gigaba responded by saying his submission does not create the impression suggested.

“My respectful submission is that it does not create the impression you say it does. More importantly, kindly be advised that no-one is in possession of any statement from me which implicates former president Jacob Zuma in anything,” said Gigaba.

When asked if there was a statement which does not implicate Zuma, Gigaba replied: “You are aware that stating your own version of events, under oath, is a prerequisite for applying to cross-examine a witness who has lied about you at the commission, right?”

Gigaba was apparently summoned by Zondo to appear before the inquiry from March 8 to 12, “presumably to help him separate fact from fiction”.

He said he would appear even if it costs him his home.


Gigaba claimed he was shunned by the state after he requested that it pay his legal fees in preparation for his appearance before the inquiry.

“The state I was serving, the state which is spending R1bn on this commission, is refusing to pay the R1m my lawyers need to help me prepare for my appearance.

'I will, however, be appearing before His Lordship. This notwithstanding. Even if it costs me my home,” Gigaba said.

