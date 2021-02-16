Malusi Gigaba rubbishes claim he submitted a statement to state capture inquiry implicating Jacob Zuma

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has disputed a claim he submitted a statement at the state capture inquiry implicating former president Jacob Zuma.

Gigaba set the record straight after one Twitter user said he had heard an affidavit by Gigaba implicating Zuma was submitted at the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The user questioned the former minister about this, and Gigaba responded by saying his submission does not create the impression suggested.

“My respectful submission is that it does not create the impression you say it does. More importantly, kindly be advised that no-one is in possession of any statement from me which implicates former president Jacob Zuma in anything,” said Gigaba.