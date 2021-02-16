Creative idea for takkies is running wild
Woodridge drama teacher and fine artist Caren Bestbier has turned to a different type of canvas during the pandemic, painting customised sneakers — and they are running out of her studio.
Where lockdown inspired others to bake bread or rearrange the furniture, Bestbier’s creative outlet has been painting takkies in a kaleidoscope of colours...
