Call for life in jail for ‘violent woman’
“She is a violent woman who needs to be removed from society.”
Those were the sentiments of state prosecutor Mujaahid Sandon when asking Port Elizabeth High Court acting judge Hannelie Bakker to sentence former police Constable Nosicelo Kamba, 32, to life for the July 2017 murder of her police officer boyfriend Vuyo Matshishi, 36...
