Bedridden woman faces six more months of pain amid elective surgery backlog
It will be at least another six months of excruciating pain for a Nelson Mandela Bay woman who has been waiting for hip surgery for about a year.
She is one of hundreds of patients who are on a waiting list for elective surgery at state hospitals in the Bay...
