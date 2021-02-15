News

UDM MP visits New Brighton as repaired street lights switched on

By Simtembile Mgidi - 15 February 2021

During a visit to Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday night, UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said “we are trying to right the wrongs of the past two years under the previous government of thieves”.

“We are here to correct it.”..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X