Strike off: Court order compels Bay municipal workers to return to work

The Samwu-affiliated workers strike in Nelson Mandela Bay has been called off.

This after the Port Elizabeth labour court granted a court order on Friday, after the municipality had approached it on an urgent basis last week.

The five-day strike was as a result of workers demanding a R7,500 Covid-19 danger allowance, backpaid to March 2020, for services such as refuse collection.

In a statement issued on Monday by mayor Nqaba Bhanga, he said all Bay essential workers had been compelled to return to work.

Bhanga said the strike had disrupted service delivery, with some residents being without water and electricity due to damage to infrastructure.

“We are pleased to inform the residents that the situation is under control following the tireless work by the city in ensuring that systems go back to normal,” he said.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE