Slater, surfing fraternity support Let’s Feed Jbay fund

American Kelly Slater, widely considered the greatest surfer of all time, donated $5,000 (R72,744) to the Let’s Feed Jbay fund because he sees Jeffreys Bay as his second home.



The fund was started by surfers in the coastal town to help feed families hard-hit by Covid-19...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.