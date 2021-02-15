Slater, surfing fraternity support Let’s Feed Jbay fund
American Kelly Slater, widely considered the greatest surfer of all time, donated $5,000 (R72,744) to the Let’s Feed Jbay fund because he sees Jeffreys Bay as his second home.
The fund was started by surfers in the coastal town to help feed families hard-hit by Covid-19...
