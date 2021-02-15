Shipyard firms fire Tide debt claim broadside

Firm at centre of plough tug controversy owes subcontractors more than R1.5m

Four Cape Town ship repair and manufacturing companies have launched a broadside against Tide Marine Shipyard, the Port Elizabeth company at the centre of the stranded R98m plough tug build controversy in Port Elizabeth Harbour.



The companies have described how the non-payments are damaging them and the shipyard industry and questioned how Tide Marine continued to be given contracts from Transnet National Ports Authority...

