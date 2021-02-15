Picnic protesters dig in at beachfront braai site
Northern Alliance in show of solidarity against demolition of facilities
A small group of Northern Alliance members descended on the Summerstrand beachfront public braai area for a chop and vetkoek protest against the metro’s demolition of braai facilities there.
Northern Areas Alliance president Gary van Niekerk said he and a group of alliance members and others, numbering about 30 altogether, had congregated at the site, which is a longstanding fair-weather favourite for residents from the townships and northern areas...
