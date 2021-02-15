PE cops seize R1.5m dagga ‘products’ at Kabega Park home

Port Elizabeth police are still searching for a Kabega Park resident after he opted to split from his stash of about R1.5m worth of cannabis products on Valentine’s Day, to avoid arrest.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said at about 10am, anti-gang unit (AGU) members followed up on information about drugs at a house in Van Der Stel Street in Kabega Park.

She said upon arrival at the house, an unknown male exited through the back door, jumped over a wall and ran away.

“On searching the property for any other occupants, they found numerous amounts of dagga stored in jars.

“Thereafter, a thorough search of the house was conducted and a total of 4.996kg of dagga heads, sweets, magic mushrooms and a small amount of cash was confiscated.

“The estimated value of the drugs is more than R1.5m.,

“An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, while Bethelsdorp police task team members were patrolling in Kronenberg Street in Extension 21, they heard gunfire in Extension 31.

“The members alerted other task team members who spotted a male running and who threw a firearm in a yard.

“A 9mm pistol was found in a yard in Hibiscus Street in Extension 31 and the suspect managed to evade arrest,” Naidu said.

In an unrelated incident on Sunday, at about 2.45pm, anti-gang unit members, assisted by Walmer crime prevention members, responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at a picnic site in Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop.

It was alleged that a group of suspected gang members arrived at the site, intimidated visitors there and hid a red bag near one of the camping spots, Naidu said.

“Police were alerted and anti-gang unit members found the bag.

“On inspecting it, two firearms, a 6.35 baby browning and a 7.65 pistol, with a total of 146 rounds of various ammunition were found inside.

“The 7.65 pistol was reported stolen in Beacon Bay in March 2015, while ownership of the baby browning is yet to be established.

“An enquiry docket has been opened for further investigation and analysis of the firearms,” Naidu said.

The anti-gang unit members also responded to a shooting in Bloom Street, in Bloemendal, at about 12.10am on the same day, and patrolled the area looking for the suspects.

“It was alleged that the suspect got into a vehicle and drove off.

“The vehicle was spotted in Scholtz Street and the back seat passenger appeared to be very fidgety and was found with a firearm behind his back, attempting to hide it between the seats.

“The 23-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” Naidu said.

The suspect was set to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday.

Provincial commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga hailed the Nelson Mandela Bay police for the recovery of drugs worth more than R1.5m and four firearms within 24 hours.

HeraldLIVE