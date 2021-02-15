Bay Somalis under siege

Foreign nationals protest after four spaza shop owners shot dead amid protection racket war

PREMIUM

Ruthlessly exploited by a protection racket that has already seen four Somalis killed and a fifth critically injured this past week, these men and women feel stuck in the middle — if they return home they risk being killed, and if they stay in SA their futures look grim.



Under siege — that is how they have described their lives as spaza shop owners in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.