Bay Somalis under siege

Foreign nationals protest after four spaza shop owners shot dead amid protection racket war

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 15 February 2021

Ruthlessly exploited by a protection racket that has already seen four Somalis  killed and a fifth critically injured this past week, these men and women feel stuck in the middle — if they return home they risk being killed, and if they stay in SA their futures look grim.    

Under siege — that is how they have described their lives as spaza shop owners in Nelson Mandela Bay’s townships...

