Truck accident leaves 47 people injured

At least 47 people were injured when a truck rolled on the R50 in Brendan Village towards Standerton, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, paramedics arrived at the scene at about 8am and found a truck lying on its roof and several people lying around the wreckage.

“Upon further assessment, it was found that the patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported,” she said.

Van Huyssteen said ER24 and other medical services treated the injured before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

She said the circumstances surrounding the accident were not known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE