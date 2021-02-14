It's official: National state of disaster extended as SA reopens land borders

The extension of the legislation was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

The biggest change to the regulations, as announced on Saturday, was the reopening of SA's 20 land borders which were shut on January 11.

Making the announcement, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that anyone arriving at a border with a fake Covid-19 test result would be turned back and barred from SA for at least five years.